Edghill battles hard, but goes down to Colombian in Pan Am Games

GUYANA’s lone table tennis representative at the 2019 Pan American Games, Chelsea Edghill, battled hard, but in vain, against seasoned challenger Paula Medina of Colombia in yesterday’s round of 16 challenge in Lima, Peru.

Medina, who is ranked much higher than the former Caribbean U-21 champion, won her best-in-seven clash 4-0.

The games, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, were fast paced, but quite entertaining and both women showed their class.

Edghill, 22, gave her all in the clash against the 2011 Pan Am Games bronze medallist (team). The first was won 11-8, before the 30-year-old Medina fought hard to win at 13-11, 11-9 and 13-11.

Medina, who is the highest ranked Colombian player at the Games, at 111, has moved into the next round of the knockout competition.

HAS THE ABILITY

Meanwhile, president of the Guyana Table Tennis Association, Godfrey Munroe, in an invited comment, told Chronicle Sport that Edghill has the ability and talent to make an impact at this stage and that this performance augers well for her heading into the 2020 Olympics.

“I think she definitely has the ability, despite her preparations the players that she is facing are more funded which is allowing them to play the World Circuit Events and to attend different training camps— which is what is required at this level.”