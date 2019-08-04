Bringing ‘Kenthings’ life | Kenita Roberts

KENITA Roberts is the kind of young woman that would take the seemingly mundane things and titivate with those to create something beautiful. In fact, she does this so well, that she has been able to make her own business out of this innate talent.

“I started making things for myself, and then I would post it [online] and people asked if I could make it for them, and from there I started to expand,” Kenita said. That was how her business, Kenthings, was birthed.

With Kenthinngs, she focuses primarily on creating copper jewellery- earrings, chains, arm cuffs, and ‘loc’ jewellery.

The 19-year-old girl is quite interested in decorative craft, tie-dying and jewellery making. She also dabbles in painting. Importantly, her mother is an artist, and you could say that her interest, and perhaps talent in the creative sector, was developed as she grew up at the woman’s knee.

Kenita is also a budding environmental scientist and is currently studying environmental science at the University of Guyana (UG). She does this while balancing her business, and while being an active volunteer at STEMGuyana.

This seems like it could be a handful to manage, but Kenita said that she dislikes procrastination, so she gets the job done on all fronts. Added to that, she loves everything she does; on the business side, it’s a plus that the twisting and shaping of copper is a relaxing hobby for her.

“Being a young entrepreneur, it’s actually kind of difficult, if you depend on it,” the young girl explained. “This difficulty lies in sourcing materials, doing something that would interest people and getting sales.”

She highlighted that entrepreneurship is not always as glamorous as it sounds, and sometimes there are those “low points”. But, she contended that there are “high points” as well, and as such, she affirmed that in everything, you must give thanks.

And entrepreneurship, particularly in the creative sector, is one which she believes needs that extra ‘push’. In fact, she related that from visiting this year’s exhibition of the biannual Guyana Visual Arts competition, she observed that there is a growing number of locals persons who are willing to push their talents and participate in the competition. This points to the need for more avenues that persons can tap into to express themselves, she noted.

“In all aspects of creativity, one way to improve this is by incorporating and initiating the interest in the creative industry from the education level in schools,” Kenita posited.