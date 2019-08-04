Anti-national behaviour impeding a legitimate exercise

Dear Editor

SINCE it is accepted that the current house-to-house national registration exercise is underway, is sanctioned by law, and therefore is derived from such, it means that its very action carried out by those mandated to ensure its daily action is likewise legal.

It is because of this premise that one contends that law enforcement ought to have become involved in the protection of the agents of this exercise, from the very first report of hostilities and attacks directed towards their persons. The situation therefore, ought not to reach the stage of personal injuries having to be suffered by these hard-working employees of GECOM. What if a fatality had occurred?

One can only describe these actions and incidents as politically inspired, planned and orchestrated by those who have objected to this critical pre-electoral absolute of a sanitised National Register of Registrants –- the People’s Progressive Party/Civic(PPP/C). This is one act that is certain to have been derived from those notorious bottomhouse meetings, where the PPP/C’s wicked, vile, and slanderous politics are known to be articulated.

Editor, and since in this sort of hostility that such would have had to have been ordered and sanctioned by the PPP/C leaders, then one would have expected that its leaders, irrespective as to who they are, ought to have been summoned by the law-enforcement authorities and read the riot act. There is every legitimate reason for taking such a step, given the fact that the party, as any other political party and its leaders, have every moral responsibility to both speak and caution their followers in such circumstance which are often carried out for and on behalf of their political outfits, and on cue.

These PPP/C supporters continue to be misguided in their actions by their political representatives who continue to mislead them into the abyss of political ignorance, as they did with the disaster of GuySuCo. When will these people wake up from their ignorance, begin to think for themselves, and ask questions of their party leaders for answers which they should have? It is even a further tragedy and a great contradiction for these very supporters, who must recall, that they would have in the past supported this very procedure of house-to-house registration for free and fair elections. Just how do they reconcile such a past principle with their current act of contradiction, is best left to their racist minds, which is what underpins their actions, apart from aiding and abetting what are clearly fraudulent attempts by their party to attempt the disenfranchisement of thousands of Guyanese–young people especially– including their own children and grandchildren.

When will these people begin to remove themselves from their party culture of political dishonesty and become a part of the new dawn of the evolving Guyanese political culture –- independent thinking and the right to ask questions; honest governance that supports actions for the national good, and socio-economic benefits FOR ALL?

Thus, one expects the relevant authorities to protect these state workers as they go about their lawful duties.

Regards

Earl Hamilton