Road repairs needed

Dear Editor,

I am writing with frustration about the state of the main access road to the Industrial Area Linden. It has become almost impossible to traverse; several residents have voiced their concerns to the authority but it has fallen on deaf ears.

It has gotten to the point where the taxi drivers are refusing to come in the area or charging $1000 for a drop that is usually cost $400. During the times leading up to local government elections, some of these same folks who are now elected, promised so much and to date they haven’t kept one meeting with the residents, this is one of several issues that are affecting us as a community.

Regards

Concerned resident