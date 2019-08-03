Nine Cuba-trained doctors back home to serve

NINE medical students who recently graduated from various universities in Cuba arrived here last Saturday.

They are Drs. Aliyah Poonai, Lawrence Newton, Tacquin Wilson, Mark Singh, Michelle Persaud, Natasha Paul, Delleana Anderson, Leema Heimraj and Davendra Sewkarran.

The Guyana Embassy in Havana has already advised the Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Public Health of Guyana, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, and the Chairman of the Guyana Medical Council, Dr. Navindra Rambarran, of their arrival.

A new batch of post-graduate medical students will arrive in Havana later this month. They are Dr. Lhee Rand Castello, Dr. Asaph Ahmad, Dr. Denisha Leitch, Dr. Keron Braithwaite, Dr. Jennifer Mahabir, Dr. Clavis Fraser-Tappin, Dr. Kofi Gray and Dr. Keneisha Gopaul.