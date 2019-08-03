Minibus driver, conductor charged with several offences

PRINCIPAL Magistrate Faith McGusty on Tuesday granted $35,000 bail each to two men who have been charged with a series of offences, to wit, disorderly behaviour, using threatening language and resisting arrest.

Twenty-nine-year-old driver Kevin Lynch, of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara, and 24-year-old conductor Rawle Bruce of Agricola, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charges when they were read to them.

It is alleged that on July 27, 2019, at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, they resisted arrest by a police officer; the second charge stated that on the same day and at the same place, they used threatening language to the same officer; the final charge is that they behaved in a disorderly manner.

Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman told the court that on the day in question, Marlon Azore who is a traffic officer was on duty at Avenue of the Republic and observed that Lynch was not adhering to the traffic laws. Consequently, the officer stopped the bus and told Lynch to drive to the Brickdam Police Station.

The officer entered the bus and as Lynch was driving to the station, the conductor reportedly told him not to go to the station. Accordingly, the driver stopped the bus, Lynch and Bruce got out and started cuffing the officer and then drove away.

Prosecutor Blackman objected to bail being granted to the men on the grounds of the seriousness of the offences.