Mahdia resident gets birth certificate

THE ‘Government Comes To You’ outreach in Mahdia has proven fruitful for Patricia Persaud, who received a new birth certificate.

Persaud said getting her birth certificate was a must because she intends to get registered during GECOM’s House-to-House Registration process. “I’m here today so I could uplift a birth certificate so I could get to be on the Voters’ List [and] to get to register for a new ID Card because it’s very important,” she said.

Persaud knows that having her new ID card would allow her to conduct business more efficiently.

Describing the outreach as very convenient, she said: “I’m really grateful that people could come here today, and everyone is so nice. The ministers are here, and the Mahdia residents appreciate this.”

Elated that the service came to her home town, Persaud said that travelling to Georgetown, to secure a birth certificate, would not have been feasible at this time.

The Coalition Government has been working to decentralise various public services and empower more of the local authority areas. Among these is the provision of certificates of birth and deaths and passport services. Recently, new passport offices were opened in Regions 5 and 10.