Mahdia commends gov’t for coming to the people

– PM Nagamootoo assures residents issues will be heard and addressed

THE Coalition Government came in for high commendation on Friday for fulfilling their mandate and bringing government services to Guyanese in every corner of the country.

“I think it’s a good thing, for the government to come and meet us face to face instead of us having to travel hundreds of miles to get to Georgetown,” shared Mahdia resident, Adoline Mercuris.

She applauded the administration for prioritising the needs of the people. Mercuris, who is also a miner, said she hopes to meet the Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Raphael Trotman to discuss several issues related mining and allocation of lands.

Jagot Jacob and Sydney Matthews echoed similar sentiments. They both expressed satisfaction with the Coalition’s approach to engaging citizens at the grassroots level.

The most recent ‘Government Comes to You’ outreach was held in the mining town of Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni. Ministers and other government officials travelled to what is described as the ‘heart of Guyana’ to ensure residents were accessing several government services. The visit was also organised to ensure the ministers meet one-on-one with residents to address their concerns.

Before declaring the exercise open, Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo said: “Today is not a day for long speech-making. It is a day to receive and address your concerns because we are out here as a mobile government.” The Prime Minister noted that this form of outreach is unique to Guyana and the Caribbean, where ministers fan out to take their services to the people.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, who also present at the outreach, echoed similar sentiments.

“We are expecting that the people of Mahdia will be served by the various ministries and agencies; as we listen to their concerns, we can provide solutions on the spot,” she noted.

The outreach coincides with the first anniversary of Mahdia achieving township status. The Ministry of Communities had indicated on August 13, 2018, that by way Order No.27 of 2018, published in the Official Gazette dated 2018.08.09, “Mahdia in the Potaro-Siparuni Region has been designated a township”. This made the mining town Guyana’s tenth municipality. (DPI)