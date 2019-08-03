First-time visitors savour taste of true Guyanese hospitality

–as scores descend on National Park for annual Emancipation celebrations

By Leson Jones

SCORES of overseas-based Guyanese came home this year as usual for Emancipation, many bringing with them some of their friends to savour a taste of their beloved homeland and its legendary hospitality.

They came from all walks of life, some from as far away as Africa, the USA and the UK, and closer to home, good old T&T.

And with a theme like “Innovatively engineering the Guyana we want to live in,” there’s no denying they would have had themselves a ball, dancing and singing and generally cavorting in wild abandon to the heady beat of the drums as they ate their fill of the delicious traditional African fare on offer at the event, offerings such as ‘konkey’, and the ever-popular cook-up rice and metemgee.

Many confessed that it was their first ever time spending Emancipation Day at the National Park, and couldn’t help but express how much they enjoyed it.

Paulette Henry, who’s spent the last 30 years of her life living in ‘Good ol’ Blighty’, just couldn’t get enough of the foods she’d so come to love while living here, especially those on sale at the annual African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA)-led event, which turned 25 this year.

“So far,” Paulette said, “this is the very first Emancipation parade I have ever attended, and I’m loving the various costumes that I’m actually seeing. I love the food! The ‘konkey’ taste so good, I’m planning to take some back home with me!”

She also felt compelled to leave fellow Guyanese, especially those of African descent, a word of advice.

“It so important for black people in general to emancipate themselves, not just spiritually, but emotionally and educationally as they continue to grow,” she said.

The Emancipation Day festivities at the National Park paid tribute to those of our ancestors who left their mark on this life; leaders like Marcus Garvey, Bob Marley and Guyana’s very own Cuffy.

Several small businesses were present to display their wares, such as craft and foods, original African clothing and herbal medicines.

Akachi Afia, who hails from Nigerian, was so thrilled by what he saw and experienced, that he couldn’t help but share his thoughts about the joy he felt on seeing families dressed alike in their traditional African clothing which, to him, signifies unity.

“I would like to tell everyone, don’t matter where you’re from, it’s important to stay united and don’t forget where you come from,” Akachi said.