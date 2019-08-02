Woman at centre of Seeta’s Bar murder questioned

POLICE are reportedly trying to ascertain whether the woman at the centre of a murder at Seeta’s Bar in Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, is a friend of the former policeman who fatally shot a father of six on Monday last.

Kurt Anthony Duncan, 32, of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was killed when he tried to part a fight at the bar and was shot dead in the vicinity of the washroom, allegedly by 32-year-old Keon David of Sophia, who is wanted by the police.

The perpetrator was seen gun-butting Duncan before shooting him in the chest.

Police have since questioned the woman as investigations continue.

Reports indicate that the bar was in the process of closing after 2:00hrs when a scuffle ensued with a female and a male who was washing the floor of the premises.

CCTV footage showed the woman arguing with a male cleaner at the night club after he accidentally spilt some water on her.

Duncan, who tried to be a peacemaker, intervened and was shot. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Relatives of Duncan said he was a hardworking man and will be dearly missed by his family.

“He was a very hardworking person who loved his family; we want justice for what happened; this is not easy for us,” one relative said.