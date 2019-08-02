Jamual John cops LonLam 3rd Cycling Classic in Linden

TEAM Coco’s wheelsman Jamual John rode away with the Seniors title at the 3rd edition of the LonLam Cycling Classic in Linden on Thursday.

Starting in a field of over 30 cyclists, John got back to winning ways in the 25-lap feature event. However, he was robustly challenged by second-place finisher Michael Anthony and Briton John who grabbed the third podium spot.

Meanwhile Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith and Christopher Cornelius were fourth and fifth respectively. Of the five sprint prizes up for grabs, Jamual John and Anthony had two apiece while Marcus Keiler had one.

Nigel London was the top Veterans cyclist while Andy Spencer and Desmond Patterson finished second and third respectively.

Elisha Rutherford won the Juniors title ahead of Anphany Munroe and Julian Gordon who placed second and third respectively.

The LonLam Classic is the brainchild of the London and Lambert family and was sponsored by GWI, Gideon Consulting and General Construction, TGI Cakes, Michael Williams Foundation, David McDougall Scholarship, Omadelli Catering, MNS Studios, Queen T Events, R&N Consultancy, COTS Foods and Bissoon & Son.