Man dies in West Berbice accident

A 54-year-old man, who was standing alongside the roadway at the Number 42 Village, West Coast Berbice this morning, died after he was struck down by a motor car.

The man has been identified as Gregory Stanley also known as ‘Backtoe’ of Number 42 village.

A female whose identity is being ascertained sustaned severe injuries to her right leg.

Reports are that the vehicle was traveling west along the roadway around 0630 today when the driver lost control after being hit on the right side by a car traveling in the same direction.

Reports are that the driver of the overtaking vehicle encountered a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction forcing him to try to pull back into his lane, leading to a collision.

The vehicle which ran off the road, ploughed into the rear of a parked vehicle.It then hit Stanley and subsequently hit the female cyclist on her lower leg.

Stanley was pronounced dead on arrival at the Fort Wellington Hospital while the other victim was admitted to the said hospital; she was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital in a stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle which allegedly initiated the accident and the driver of the vehicle which hit Stanley and the female are assisting the police in their investigations .