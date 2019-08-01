‘E’ Division honours outstanding cops

– Best Cop hails from Kwakwani

THE Guyana Police Force ‘E’ Division, at its first award ceremony on Wednesday, awarded 28 ranks for their bravery, mannerism, and dedicated service over the years.

The ranks received trophies and cash incentives at the colourful ceremony which saw in attendance senior ranks from the Guyana Police Force and regional officials including Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell.

Ranks who were awarded not only operated at police stations in Linden, but at police stations across the division. In fact, receiving the ‘Best Cop’ award for the division was Lance Corporal Carl Franklin, who hails from the Kwakwani Police Station. Best Cop runner-up was detective Tyrone Vanhersel and Best Cop second runner-up was Woman Corporal, Rehanna Williams.

Deputy Commander for the Division, Jermaine Harper, congratulated the ranks for their hard work and dedication while urging those who were not awarded, to keep their eyes on the prize and take a page out of the books of those who were.

Commander of ‘E’ Division Linden Lord, who was the brainchild behind the ceremony, said he hopes it is a regular feature at the division, as it will prove to be a source of motivation for the ranks, especially the young ones, to keep putting their best foot forward. He said that if he is still in the division in December, another awards ceremony will be held.

Lord said that he believes his ranks are very hard working and this was more evident at the national award ceremony which was recently held where 4/5 of the ranks that were awarded came from ‘E’ Division. He urged those who were not awarded not to look at it as a discouragement but as an eye-opener.

“I think this is an opportunity for them to change gear so that in the other awards ceremony they will be called forth,” he urged. The ranks were presented with cash in total of $190,000. Before the awards ceremony, a parade was held and outstanding ranks at the parade were also presented with cash. The events were part of the Guyana Police Force 180 Anniversary celebration.