Correction

THE Guyana Chronicle wishes to correct a section of its article ‘Exxon relinquishes portion of Canje Block’, published on July 31, 2019, which indicated that the said relinquishment is contingent to the work programme of Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL).

This is not so as EEPGL’s work programme has been fully completed. It had submitted a Canje Block licence renewal application, including an area to be relinquished, in accordance with the Canje Petroleum Agreement and all applicable laws and regulations.

Under Article 4 of the agreement, the contractor shall elect either to relinquish the entire contract area or relinquish 20 percent and renew the Petroleum Prospecting Licence for a period of up to three years.

The newspaper apologises for the mistake in its previous article.