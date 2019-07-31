U.S. head coach to step down after back-to-back World Cup titles

JILL Ellis is to step down as head coach of the U.S. women’s football team after guiding the team to back-to-back World Cup titles.

The 52-year-old, who was born in Portsmouth but moved to the U.S. as a teenager, was appointed in 2014 and led the team to their first World Cup victory in 16 years in 2015.

The U.S. retained their title last month with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

“The timing is right to move on,” she told the U.S. Soccer website.

“When I accepted the head coaching position, this was the timeframe I envisioned.

“The programme is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women’s soccer. Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family, this is the right moment.”

Ellis’s time in charge will officially end in October upon completion of the world champions’ five-game ‘Victory Tour’. She currently has a record of 102 wins, seven draws and 18 defeats.

U.S. soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said: “Jill was always extremely passionate about this team, analytical, tremendously focused and not afraid to make tough decisions while giving her players the freedom to play to their strengths.”

Ellis, the first manager to win two Women’s World Cup titles, was named both FIFA and CONCACAF women’s Coach-of-the-Year in 2015. (BBC Sport)