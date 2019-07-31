TWO persons have been arrested after police, acting on information, conducted a search on a shop at Melongy Landing, Cuyuni River and found an unlicensed shotgun and two live cartridges on Tuesday.
They were escorted to the Aranka Police Station as investigation continues.
Two arrested in gun find at Melongy Landing
