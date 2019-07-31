No vending on ‘Stabroek Wharf’

— M&CC again notifies vendors

THE Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has again sent out notices to vendors who operate around the Stabroek Market area, indicating that absolutely no vending should be done on the dilapidated wharf.

Deputy Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick made the announcement at the City Council’s most recent statutory meeting at City Hall.

Councillor Heston Bostwick offered that the M&CC ought to be more firm in treating with the issue. “If anything happens, I will go on the side of the protesters against M&CC,” he warned.

The councillor said the instructions should no longer tell the sellers to vend at their own risk, but must direct them not to conduct any business there whatsoever.

The Georgetown City Council has expressed disappointment that some vendors have returned to the Stabroek Market Wharf to ply their trade, despite the fact that a ban has been imposed

Some months ago, the City Council had declared the area unfit for human habitation after an inspection by the City Engineer’s Department suggested that the vendors should not be allowed to operate in this area.

After several consultations with the vendors, the relocation to Russell Square was collectively decided. The M&CC said it wanted to keep in line with the vision of President David Granger that every vendor should be properly accommodated.

Further, a portion of the wharf was gutted by fire some months ago and this had contributed to further deterioration of the age-old facility.

The council invited the vendors to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which stated among other things: the stallholders will construct their own stalls in accordance with the specifications approved by the council; the council will be responsible for providing orderliness, bins and security lights; the stallholders will be responsible for installing and paying for their own electrical lights in their stall: a grace period of six weeks will be given after the completion of each stall; all stalls are to be constructed within six weeks of signing of the agreement; the rental of spaces for each stall will be a monthly rent of $6,800 and the rights of the stallholders and the conditions of rental must be expressed in writing.

“The council wants to reiterate that the Stabroek Market Wharf in its current state is a health hazard and poses serious threat to life and limb. The council is warning citizens not to conduct business in this area and vendors should not occupy this area to do business. Therefore, should an accident occur, the council cannot be held liable or culpable for the loss of life and limb,” City Hall had said.