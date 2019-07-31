More support for Kennard’s Memorial Post-Emancipation horse race meet

THE Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club yesterday received tangible support from two business entities for its upcoming Post-Emancipation Day horse race meet, which is scheduled for Sunday at the club’s Bush Lot, Corentyne facility.

At separate functions, representatives of the two entities – Ganesh’s Parts & General Store under the BKT Tyres of Robb Street and KSM Investments Inc. of Good Hope on the East Coast of Demerara – finalised the partnership with Justice Cecil Kennard, the honorary president of the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club.

Ron Mohammed sales representative of Ganesh’s Parts & General Store handed over the complete package for the E and Lower race.

In a brief comment, proprietor Roop Persaud said what a pleasure it was to be associated with the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club again.

He said that this time the company is sponsoring under the BKT Tyres, which, according to him, is a quality agricultural and off-road product.

Meanwhile, Khaimwattie Panchu, Director of KSM Investments Inc., moments before presenting the first prizes and winner’s trophy for the L Non-winners, said that the company is pleased to be on board, adding that this is not the first time the company has supported the turf club.

She, however, confirmed the company’s future support towards the promotion of horse racing locally.

Kennard said he is pleased with the support he has received from the business entities over the years, since sponsorship is absolutely necessary for the successful promotion of any sporting event.

Those of us who are involved in the administration of sport, whether it be cricket, horse racing or what’s not, we need sponsorship to ensure our events are successful,” Kennard explained. He thanked both businesses for their support.

Kennard confirmed that over 60 horses have been entered for the grand one-day meet, and that the track at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice is in fine condition, despite some rain over the past few days.

The activity has attracted some of the country’s top thoroughbreds to compete for millions in cash and trophies from 12:00hrs.

The annual event has been one of the country’s traditions over the years and this year’s meet is being considered as one of the biggest in recent times.

In excess of $4M in prizes will be up for grabs on the seven-race card with the feature E and Lower one-mile event having a $700 000 prize for the winner.

In the co-feature H and Lower race, West Indies-bred non-winners and Guyana-bred Open, the winning steed will take home $240 000 for its owner.

Other races carded on the provisional programme are: L Class non-winners ($120 000), J and K Lower ($180 000), L non-winners for 2018-2019 ($140 000), Two-year-old Guyana-bred ($200 000), and L Open ($160 000).

The races will be run under the Rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority.