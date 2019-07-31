Linden passport office officially opens its door

– residents applaud gov’t for decentralising critical services

LINDENERS and by extension residents of Region 10 (Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice) would no longer have journey to the capital city – Georgetown – to source their passports, now that a $30M passport office has been opened in the heart of Linden.

The multimillion dollar facility officially opened its doors on Monday for business, much to the satisfaction of residents. Already, many Lindeners have been able to access the services of the passport office at its Retrieve, Linden location. Notably, over the past two years, citizenry services were made available in Linden, except for the application of new passports, however, with the office now being opened, all services are now accessible to the people of the region.

The building was constructed approximately one year ago, but its opening was delayed due to electrical issues.

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, during a recent visit to Linden, explained that the electrical outlets were installed incorrectly and equipment needed to make the building operable, were unable to work.

Passport services were formerly made available at a temporary office at the National Insurance Scheme, Linden branch, but Lindeners can now have their transactions done in the comfortable, spacious and modern 2,000 square foot office. The new office, which was constructed by R Basoon and Sons Contracting Company, houses a spacious waiting room, interview rooms, offices, cashiers and washrooms.

Residents of Linden have applauded government’s efforts to decentralise these very pertinent services.

Application for new passports, renewal of passports, or replacements of lost or damaged passports as well as application of birth, death and marriage certificates are being done at the office. Other forms of immigration services are also expected to be made available.

Constituency Representative for Retrieve, Deron Adams, expressed appreciation to the government, particularly Minister Felix for ensuring this vision, saw fruition. “We are grateful to the government, particularly Minister Winston Felix for his vision in ensuring decentralisation of these services becomes a reality. Residents here in Region 10 will no longer have to travel 65 miles to Georgetown for these services and it means more money will be in their pockets,” Adams said.

Adams’ elderly father was the first person to benefit from the services on Tuesday. Berbice’s Passport Office began testing and full services are expected to roll out within weeks.