John set to defend Ricks & Sari/Reagan Rodrigues Cycling title on Sunday

COME Sunday, the 15th annual Ricks and Sari/Reagan Rodrigues Memorial cycling road race will pedal off on the roadways of West Demerara, and defending champion, Team Coco’s cyclist Jamual John, will have his hands full with Guyana’s leading cyclists gunning for his title.

The event, which is organised by National cycling coach Hassan Mohamed, will begin at Schoonord, head to Bushy Park and back to the point of origin for the finish, a route that spans 46 miles.

John, who is now getting into his stride, won last year’s senior category in a time of one hour 41 minutes 38 seconds. Adealie Hodge is the defending Junior champion and Paul Cho-Wee-Nam will also be looking to retain his title in the veteran category. Julio Melville was last year’s Mountain Bike category winner.

Prizes to be distributed include 8 prime (sprint) prizes while the top six riders in the senior category and the top three in the Junior, Veteran, Mountain Bike and Female categories will receive prizes. There will also be a prize for the oldest rider.

The late Rodrigues was born on February 21, 1948 and passed away on August 4, 2004. During his lifetime he served as the president of Carlton Wheelers Cycling Club and was also a champion race car driver.