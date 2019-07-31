GUYSATT hosting seminar for UWI students

THE Guyana Students’ Association of the University of the West Indies (GUYSATT) will be hosting an orientation seminar on Saturday for incoming, prospective, current and past students.

The event, which will be held at the Red Cross building on Barrack Street, Kingston from 12:30 hrs to 15:30 hrs, will help all students and interested persons to learn about campus life and the available opportunities for tertiary education at the main campuses – St.

Augustine, Mona and Cave Hill.

According to Public Relations Officer of GUYSATT, Hanan Lachmansingh, during the seminar, information regarding registration, immigration, financial aid, accommodation and how to adapt to a new culture, will be discussed by student representatives.

In addition to meeting the Guyanese present at the respective campuses, it will also be an opportunity to meet and network with other new students preparing to leave for the University of the West Indies.

Lachmansingh said the session will seek to provide insight, which will aid the transition for Guyanese to their campus of choice, bridging the gap so that students are prepared for their new life in higher education without having to navigate alone.

The Guyana Students’ Association is a community space made up of tertiary-level Guyanese students. Their aim is to foster strong social interaction, promote a cohesive network and create opportunities for empowerment and support, among Guyanese tertiary students at UWI.

Interested persons are encouraged to call 659 5528 for more information and attend the event on Saturday.