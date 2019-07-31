Ambrose remains opposed to Gayle farewell

…Windies selectors should have opted for new blood

WEST Indies bowling legend Curtly Ambrose has maintained the belief that the regional team should have looked past star batsman Chris Gayle for the regional team’s tour against India.

The 39-year-old opening batsman had initially announced plans to retire from international cricket, following the recently concluded ICC World Cup.

Gayle, however, changed his stance just ahead of the tournament and indicated he would stay on for the upcoming tour of India as a potential farewell.

Ambrose and a few others, however, believe the World Cup was the perfect time for the veteran to step aside. The left-hander was, however, included in an ODI squad to face India.

Despite struggling to make an impact at the World Cup, Gayle was the player-of-the-series in an impressive performance again England in the Caribbean earlier this year. While lauding Gayle for his contribution to regional cricket, Ambrose insisted it was time for fresh blood.

“You need them to get better in terms of Hetmyer and Pooran and so forth, and Evin Lewis; so, what are you going to do? Let Chris Gayle play for a next four years and then four years later you bring them.

“Chris Gayle has played for many years and has done extremely well and I have a lot of respect for him but what I am saying is that it is time to move on.

People talking about give him a farewell Test match. He hasn’t played Test for five years so what you are telling me is that one of your opening batsmen, whoever he may be, you’re going to tell him to sit this game out and let’s give Chris Gayle a farewell, but that doesn’t make sense.” (Sportsmax)