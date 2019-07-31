Albion Cricket Club to host second annual 10/10 tournament on Sunday

THE historic Albion Community Centre, home of Albion Cricket Club, will host its second annual 10/10 cricket tournament on Sunday, August 4, for eight second division teams.

This was announced by Public Relations Officer of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club (ACCCC), David Brigbhukan, on Tuesday afternoon during a press conference held at the Albion Community Centre.

Present were: West Indies cricketer Devendra Bishoo, president of the ACCCC Vemen Walters, vice-president Imtiaz Baccus and other executives of the club, representatives of sponsors along with representatives of the eight participating teams.

The eight teams include Fyrish Cricket Club, Chesney Cricket Club, Jai Hind Cricket Club, Tamarind Root Cricket Club, Belvedere United Cricket Club, Hamid X1, hosts ACCCC and Kendals Union Sports Club.

Action is expected to commence at 09:00hrs and the final will be played under floodlights. The first round of action will see Tamarind Root going up against Kendal’s Union while round two will engage a keen rivalry between Chesney and Albion Cricket Club. The intensity will heat up in round three as Fyrish do battle with Belvedere United and the final round will have Hamid X1 versus Jai Hind.

It was mentioned at the launch that the winning team will pocket $50 000 and a beautiful trophy while runners-up will receive $30 000 and a trophy.

In addition, the batsman scoring the most runs in the final will take home a trophy for his efforts. The bowler with the most wickets, along with the player-of-the-match in the final, will all receive their spoils.

The official water for this event is Crystal Water, imported from Trinidad by Permaul’s Trading and Distribution. Other sponsors are Sueria Manufacturing Inc., Spready’s Bakery, Trophy Stall and National Sports Commission.

Patrons will be in for a day filled with keen rivalry. Side attractions include Trampoline for the kids.

Proceeds from this event will go towards further development of ACCCC.