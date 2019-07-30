Vizion Sounds supports children of Sophia

A TEAM from Vizion Sounds Recording Studio and Promotion Company on Sunday concluded a two-month capacity-building and empowerment programme with the children of the Sophia Children’s Home on Dennis Street.

This is another one of their series of programmes held throughout the course of the year, at several homes and orphanages across Guyana.

Manager of Vizion Sounds Promotion, Gail Vieira, told the Guyana Chronicle that these activities are what the record company aligns itself with because they believe in giving back to the country, specifically with the vulnerable and underprivileged youths.

Building the capacity of youths, she said, is very important for their development, especially with vulnerable children, since they are the ones most lacking guidance in their lives.

Because of that perception, the company took it upon itself to contribute in that regard. For the past two months, she said the children at the Sophia home engaged in several fun activities, all of which taught them life lessons that they can take with them throughout life.

Additionally, they have had empowerment sessions where persons came and gave motivational speeches and encouraged the children to dream and work hard to achieve their dreams.

Since the company is an entertainment one, they have had several Guyanese artistes coming through to share their stories with the children and encouraged them to strive to be good always, despite their circumstances.

On Sunday, the programme closed with a grand concert, where the children were given the opportunity to showcase their talents which they were encouraged to embrace and be proud of. The children organised and acted skits that sent out powerful messages. Some of them recited poems that they wrote to tell their stories, and others danced and sang as other ways of expressing their emotions and showcasing their skills.

After the children performed their pieces, they were entertained by two Guyanese artistes attached to Vizion Sounds, Mark Batson and Carlvin Burnett, whose performance the children evidently enjoyed since they were up on their feet, clapping, dancing and singing along.

Some of the children shared sentiments of joy and said that they were saddened that the programme has come to an end.

However, they are thankful for all that they have learned, and confessed to have changed some of their behaviour patterns since the programme started and they are living better with each other.

Vieira said that even though the programme at Sophia Children’s Home has ended and they are preparing to move on to another, it will not be their last time visiting the children at Sophia and contributing to their lives.

In fact, she said that because new children are coming in the homes all the time, they have to do follow-up visits so as to ensure that everyone gets the encouragement and motivation that are needed in their lives.