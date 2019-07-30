Suspects cooperating with police in Guyhoc Mechanic’s murder

POLICE have questioned several suspects including employees of the mechanic who was murdered in his Guyhoc Park, East La Penitence, Georgetown home Saturday last.

Reginald Otelo Atherley, 44, called “Reggie” or “Diesel Boss” of Lot ‘G’ 26 Sammon Street, Guyoc Park, was killed, in his home, by two armed bandits.

He was allegedly shot twice to the chest with a .32 revolver and died in his home.

Atherley, a father of five, lived with his reputed wife, Roxanne Crawford, and their nine-year-old daughter in a one-storey, flat concrete house.

Reports indicate that the bandits visited the house around 04:10hrs on Saturday.

The bandits allegedly gained access to the house after one of them removed multiple louvre panes.

That bandit reportedly found the keys to the front door which he opened for his accomplice.

The man’s wife was allegedly confronted, in her bedroom, by the two bandits, who were both armed with handguns.

She raised an alarm which awakened her husband. The man instinctively rushed toward the bandits and was shot multiple times.

After the shooting, the bandits fled the home, making good their escape on foot.

Neighbours and public-spirited citizens assisted with carrying the mechanic to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene and found several .32 spent shells and one live .32 round.

Meanwhile, Atherley’s mother, who was traumatised at the sight of her son’s lifeless body, said she could not comprehend why someone would want to kill her son since he had troubles with no one.