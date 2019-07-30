Ramsammy re-elected as president of Whim National Cricket Club

KARRAN Ramsammy was re-elected as president of the Whim National Cricket Club when members of the organisation held their elections in the upper flat of their pavilion.

Ramsammy defeated Peppy Charran, who was voted in as the lone vice-president.

Tony Dookraj would serve as secretary, Tameshwar Harrinarine as treasurer while Deven Venkiah is the assistant secretary/treasurer. The Committee members elected are Dennis Sookshine, Kundal Deonarine and Ravi Lawrence.

Ramsammy stated that he is prepared to lead by example to make Whim one of the best cricket clubs in Berbice. He unveiled several programmes that he has in mind including attracting new membership, repairing the club’s pavilion, organising a massive fundraising drive and opening a bank account.

Ramsammy hailed the efforts of Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) president Hilbert Foster in resolving several issues affecting the club and for restoring unity among members. The president also announced that the Foster had fulfilled all of his commitment to the club.

Foster, in remarks, congratulated Ramsammy and his team on their election and committed himself to work along with them in every possible way.

He would be available at any time to meet with the club to resolve problems, to provide assistance and to offer advice. Foster promised a financial contribution from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club to kick-start the club’s fundraising drive.

The BCB would also provide coaches to Whim National Cricket Club for several training sessions. Foster spoke at length on the importance of club unity, discipline and the need for hard work to achieve success on the cricket field.