Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championships set for Jubilee Park tarmac

… G/town Quarter-finals, semis to be played on Friday

IN an effort to make the tournament more accessible to spectators, Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship will now be staged at the Jubilee Park tarmac.

This was revealed by Lee Baptiste, Guinness Brand Manager. The venue, which will make its maiden appearance, was selected due to its playing surface, size and overall accessibility by the general public.

He affirmed, “We anticipate a large crowd for the final and the venue has readily available parking and is accessible to various environs. It is very centralised and public transportation utilise routes that are accessible to its location, so it’s an overall good choice for staging of the national championship. The surface is also ideal for the players.”

The national championship will be staged on August 9 and 10 respectively. It will be contested in a knock-out format.

The venue will also be used for the Georgetown Championship final on Saturday. Meanwhile, the quarter-final and semi-final rounds of the Georgetown championship will take place on Friday (August 3) at the National Cultural Centre tarmac.

The initial date of July 26 for the quarterfinals and semifinals was rescheduled after persistent rainfall rendered the playing area unfit for players and spectators.

According to tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions, “All systems are in place for a thrilling night of action. We anticipate a large crowd because of the quality of the teams who will be competing for a place in the final. Six of the eight quarter-finalists have already lifted the coveted title, which adds to the quality that will be on show.”

The matches will remain in the original order, with Broad Street opposing Leopold Street at 19:00hrs and Albouystown-B battling Back Circle from 19:45hrs.

In the third and fourth quarter-final fixtures, Sparta Boss will tackle Sophia at 20:30hrs and defending champions Gold is Money face-off with Tiger Bay from 21:45hrs.

Victors of the aforesaid contests will advance to the semi-final round which will take place later in the evening. The final is scheduled for the Jubilee Park tarmac on August 3.

Winners of the event will collect $500 000 and the championship trophy, as well as automatic place in the National Championship.

The second-, third- and fourth-place finishers will collect $300 000, $200 000 and $100 000 respectively and corresponding trophy.

Meanwhile, the National Championship starts on August 9 at the Pouderoyen tarmac. The two-day event, which features 15 teams, will end on August 10 at Jubilee Park.

The teams who have sealed automatic berths to the event are Gold is Money (National champions), Beacons (Bartica champions), Melanie-B (East Coast Demerara winners), Brothers United (West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winners), Trafalgar (Berbice champions) and High Rollers (Linden champions) have sealed automatic berths.

Quarterfinal fixtures:

(1) Broad Street vs Leopold Street – 19:00hrs

(2) Albouystown-B vs Back Circle – 19:45hrs

(3) Sparta Boss vs Sophia – 20:30hrs

(4) Gold is Money vs Tiger Bay – 21:15hrs

Semifinal Matchups

Winners (1) vs Winners (4)

Winners (2) vs Winners (3)