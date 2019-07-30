GBA gets support from COURTS Guyana Inc.

COURTS Guyana Inc., the country’s largest furniture and appliance store, yesterday became the latest corporate entity to align itself with the Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) 2019 Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Boxing tournament.

The event, scheduled for August 16-18 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, should see participation from approximately 10 countries, with Trinidad and Tobago, Cayman Islands, Dominica, St Lucia and Barbados already confirming.

At a simple presentation at COURTS’ Main Street location, Brand Manager Odetta Aaron said the company sees its involvement in sports as an investment into the lives and careers of the country’s youths, and given the popularity of boxing, the entity is more than pleased to be associated.

Aaron also stressed that COURTS is no stranger to supporting boxing, and its contribution this year will only see the company building a longer relationship with the GBA.

Steve Ninvalle, president of GBA, thanked Aaron and COURTS for continuing to be a loyal corporate partner of the association.