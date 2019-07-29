GMR&SC International Drag Race Championship…

DEL ICE COsponsors 12, 11 second class

Local Ice Company DEL ICE CO is another company that has joined the party for the upcoming Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Meet.

The company came on board in a biA statement from the GMR&SC read, “We are pleased to re-welcome DEL ICE CO on board for our international drag race meet 2019.”

“They continue to be major sponsors in the motorsport world and we continue to thank them for putting their faith in us a club.”

“They will come on board to sponsor the winner of both the 11 and 12 second classes with cash prizes of $100,000 dollars. The executive committee of the GMR&SC is proud to be associated with the brand.”

Meanwhile the August 25 event is already gaining traction with competitors from Suriname and Trinidad indicating their interest in being a part of quarter mile run.

As many as six cars are in talks with the GMR&SC over shipping logistics for the event while Suriname has not indicated how many cars would be willing to make the voyage

Admission to the event for spectators has not been set with the club expected to release more details in the coming week.

However, several local giants are expected to take the strip including the team Mohamed’s Enterprise GTRs Godzilla and Goliath, Sean Persaud’s Toyota Caldina and the Trans pacific Toyota Alteeza and Paul Daby’s Mazda RX7 second generation.

Other sponsors include R.kission Contracting, Deryckv Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Mohameds Enterprise, BM Soat, Prem Eletrical, E-Networks, Trans Pacific Auto Sales, Cyrils Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical shipping and Hand in Hand.