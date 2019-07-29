Advancing knowledge, transforming lives through hinterland green enterprise centre

HINTERLAND residents will soon be able to access tertiary education right within their regions. The government plans to construct technical institutes in Regions 1, 7 and 8 following the signing of a $5M contract to conduct feasibility studies in these areas.

These institutes will be similar to the $200M Hinterland Green Enterprise Centre currently under construction at Bina Hill, Annai, Region 9, and will address the high demand for job opportunities in the hinterland.

This plan was announced during a stakeholders’ consultation to update the residents of Annai and other partners on the aim of the Green Enterprise Centre and how they can benefit. Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Hon. Sydney Allicock and Permanent Secretary, Sherie Samantha Fedee, were among officials present at the meeting which was held at Bina Hill.

According to Minister Allicock, the project is part of a programme the government is executing to transform public infrastructure in the hinterland, thereby ensuring that the hinterland residents benefit from the same services as persons residing on the coast.

Minister Allicock explained that Green Enterprise Centre will focus on project design and start-up, management, sustainability, and leadership training, as well as access to business support services. Its main objective is to stimulate economic growth by creating innovative leaders with the capacity and know-how to lead businesses in the challenging environment of the hinterland, whilst driving upstream demand for local products and services.

“This Green Centre aims to produce well-rounded Indigenous youths who are equipped with the skills to help to propel the development of Guyana…We must have persons who have that capacity to bring imagination into reality, and put things in place that will not be destructive to our environment and to do that we need a place where our young people will be trained and certified and get to that standard of expertise in all areas,” Minister Allicock added.

The project’s overarching goal is to support the transition of a ‘green economy’ by utilising Indigenous and traditional knowledge to develop and document sustainable business practices for use in enterprises across Guyana.

“If we are going to benefit from what Guyana has to offer, we need to have persons so developed that they would be able to be part and parcel of the development of this beautiful country, and more so, the hinterland. We have to be part of the process of discussion and the implementation of these plans,” Minister Allicock said.

The North Rupununi was chosen as the location of the Hinterland Green Enterprise Centre because it has the highest density of protected areas in the country. The location allows the proposed centre to influence the knowledge and technical expertise available at the Iwokrama Rainforest Centre. It is also a proposed area of community conservation.

The 20,000 square feet two-story concrete and wooden Green Enterprise Centre will comprise eight classrooms, a modern computer and science laboratory and a large auditorium and lecture room. (DPI)