50,000 registered

— as house-to-house registration picks up momentum

–citizens response good despite PPP threats

OVER 50,000 individuals nationwide have now been registered in the house-to-house registration exercise and are now eligible to vote in the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

These individuals are also now eligible to receive the new Identification (ID) Cards which will be distributed by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) by the October 20, 2019 deadline.

On Sunday, GECOM Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Warde told this newspaper that a total of 51,054 registration transactions have taken place since the commencement of the exercise on July 20, 2019.

While the over 1,200 teams deployed still have more ground to cover, many have also begun the process of revisiting residences where persons may not have been home at the time or may not have been in possession of their documents.

Upon conclusion of this exercise, a new National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB), which is reflective of the current Guyanese population, will be created.

Subsequently, the Official List of Electors (OLE) will be extracted for the purpose of conducting General and Regional Elections.