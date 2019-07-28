New company acquires Fly Jamaica operations

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — A team of investors including Jamaican aviation veteran Glenn Logan, led by Yann LeProvost of the French-based company W&Y SAS, has taken over the operations of the problem plagued Fly Jamaica Airways.

The new owners, who took over the reigns on Friday from Guyanese operators Paul and Roxanne Reece, have promised to address issues affecting the carrier, including the payment of salaries, ticket refunds and the payment of outstanding debt.

“This is significant for many different reasons, to restore confidence in the Jamaican people, the flying public and the tourism industry in Jamaica. I want to say that we are not just going to concentrate on the ethnic market, but also the tourism market. It is essential for the survival of the tourism market, for use to concentrate on this. This is the key component for the survival of the airline,” said Logan in an interview with the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC).

He said plans are underway for flights to resume in September.

Logan comes to Fly Jamaica with years of experience in the aviation industry, including that of working with Air Jamaica, Air Canada and other airlines in Canada. He also started Canada 3000 airlines and established a small airline out of South Florida.

“This is why the investors have confidence in what I am doing,” he said, while adding that the new Fly Jamaica, with headquarters in Kingston, will initially focus on destinations to North America.

“Toronto, New York, will be the primary North American destinations with plans to expand to Fort Lauderdale in the future. We are also working right now with some French Tour operators as well as operators in Germany and South America. It is imperative that we gear up as quickly as possible to meet the deadlines of the tour operators in Europe.”