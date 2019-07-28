Five countries confirmed for Caribbean Schoolboys, Juniors boxing tournament

… Interest shown from Venezuela, Puerto Rico

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) expects about 10 participating countries for the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Boxing tournament.

According to president of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, five countries have confirmed so far – Trinidad and Tobago, Cayman Islands, Dominica, St Lucia and Barbados.

While the deadline for registration has closed, Ninvalle said the GBA is willing to consider late entries, adding, “We understand that a lot of countries will come in at the last moment.”

“We expect about 10 countries,” the GBA boss said, adding that it was “a large improvement from what we had in the first and second year.”

He said that the body understands the constraints some regional organisations may have financially and they are willing to keep registration open as late as possible.

Hailing this event as historic, Ninvalle said, “The president of Venezuela boxing association contacted me yesterday because they want to send two boxers.”

He noted that they are working to assist with logistics and other details to try and get those boxers here.

Puerto Rico, he noted, is also interested in making the trip with its young crop of boxers.

Meanwhile, training for the August 16-18 event continues with sessions Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Encampment will continue during the week of the tournament.

The students are under the eyes of Seibert Blake, Clive Atwell and Lennox Daniels.