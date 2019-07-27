New female champs to be crowned today

THERE will be new female champions crowned today, as that segment of the 2019 ExxonMobil U-14 schools football tournament concludes at the Ministry of Education ground.

New Campbellville will oppose East Ruimveldt in the battle for the trophy from 15:00hrs.

Both teams have been outstanding in the tournament so far and the final truly comprises two very good teams.

Meanwhile Charlestown Secondary can hope for only third place when they play the playoff against Tucville from 14:00hrs.

The Boys’ segment also continues with the semi-final from 12:00hrs.

Queenstown Secondary will do battle against Cummings Lodge in the first semi, with Carmel Secondary looking to get by Dolphin Secondary in the second semi.

Apart from title sponsors ExxonMobil, the tournament is sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health Chronic Diseases Department and Demerara Distillers Limited under the Pepsi Brand.