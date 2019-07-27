Cummings Lodge, Carmel to face off in male final

… Rain hampers female final

CUMMINGS Lodge will play Carmel in the final of the 2019 ExxonMobil U-14 schools football tournament after semi-final action yesterday.

Playing the first match of the day at the Ministry of Education ground in Carifesta Avenue, Cummings Lodge steamrolled Queenstown, 9-0.

Helmet-tricks from Shiloh Admas (6th, 20th, 33rd and 44th) and Jitzak Martinez (16th, 18th, 22nd and 39th), accompanied by a lone strike from Antwan Samuels in the 15th minute, led the demolition of the Queenstown.

The second game was a close contest between Carmel and Dolphin with the eventual winners taking the lead in the 10th minute through Shem James.

And like clockwork, when Dolphin levelled the game in the 33rd with Dwayne James, Ian Daniele in the same minute restored the lead, sending his team to the final.

In the Girls’ third place playoff, Charlestown thrashed Tucville 5-0. Donna Lowe, (2nd, 10th and 24th), Carletta Ross (6th and 11th) and Daniele Smith (30th) were the scorers.

But before the female final – the ultimate game of the afternoon – could be played, the rains came and flooded the venue.

Organiers Petra Organisation has indicated that a new date will be released shortly for that game while the male final is set for August 4.