CPL awaiting final confirmation from Guyana Government

ORGANISERS of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) say they are awaiting the final confirmation from the Government of Guyana with respect to Guyana being a venue for the upcoming CPL tournament.

Guyana has not been listed as one of the seven venues to host the seventh edition despite being one of the largest supporting crowds in the past.

According to a spokesperson, CPL is very hopeful for some positive news sometime soon.

“We are very hopeful we will have positive news very soon. We are just waiting for the final go-ahead from the government in Guyana and we will be able to make an announcement on where the games will be played.

“We want to thank CPL fans in Guyana for their patience while we await confirmation from the Guyana government,” the spokesperson told Chronicle Sport recently.

The seventh edition of the tournament bowls off on September 4 and the fixtures featured every other West Indian venue, except Guyana.

So far, matches are confirmed in Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis and Trinidad & Tobago.

In May, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, confirmed to Chronicle Sport that Guyana will definitely host matches.

“As far as I am aware there will be matches,” Harmon had said.

Meanwhile, this publication was reliably informed that the Government of Guyana is yet to sign the Host Venue Agreement with Hero Caribbean Premier League (Hero CPL) in order to confirm the hosting of Guyana’s matches of the tournament for the 2019 season.

As is customary, venue agreements are mandatory by each host country. The event would be a witness to high-quality cricket as the centrally contracted players of the Windies team would be available for the most part of the tournament.

Last season, Trinbago Knight Riders, captained by Dwayne Bravo, became the first team to win back-to-back titles in the CPL. They managed to beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final at Brian Lara Stadium by eight wickets to lift the championship.