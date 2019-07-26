An excursion to the ‘Motherland’

LINDEN is known as one of those towns in Guyana where most of the residents can trace their lineage to other villages, particularly Berbice.

This means that every year, without fail, Lindeners would usually journey back to their ‘Motherland’, particularly to attend Emancipation events such as soirees.

This year, the journey to Berbice is made all the more interesting and sweeter with a grand ‘Bus Excursion and Boat Cruise’ this Sunday, courtesy of Club LnL, Linda’s Restaurant in the USA, and Fran, aka ‘Big Red’.

The excursion starts in Linden, while the cruise starts at the Rosignol Stelling in West Berbice, and heads to Orealla, on the Berbice River on the ‘MV Malali’.

Freedom songs as well as all genres of music to get the party spirit activated will be played by Thunderbolt Sound System; Murphy’s One-Man Band; Errol One-Man Band; Selector Wata Dawg; Selector Papa; and ‘Fyah Feelings One-Voice Family’ and Selector Slata. Regular tickets cost $4000, while tickets with meals included cost $6000.

The bus will be leaving Club LnL, in Linden, at 06:00hrs.