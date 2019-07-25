Mayor Narine is doing a great job and holding those in authority responsible

Dear Editor,

There is something very fishy about the story concerning money found in the vehicle assigned to M&CC’s Chief Constable, Mr. Andrew Foo, and the explanation given in a letter penned by Rayvonne P. Bourne who believes that Mayor Ubraj Narine should apologise for announcing the money found in Foo’s car and calling for an investigation into the matter.

Mr. Bourne, who I would assume works at City Hall given his detailed insider knowledge of this matter, said that the money had been left in Foo’s car since June last but was found three weeks later in July. All this time, he claimed, the Mayor had known about the money since he was informed along with other officials.

However, out of the ‘blues’ four weeks after allegedly being told, Mayor Narine decides to “do the unthinkable” and share the information with the citizens of Georgetown. The mayor had not accused anyone of wrongdoing; he expressed disappointment at not knowing about the matter and called for an investigation to ascertain how the cash got into Foo’s vehicle. I do not see this as staining the Chief Constable’s character or tarnishing the council’s reputation.

I see this as transparency at work. I am not convinced that Mayor Narine was informed about the money incident. Are we to believe that Mayor Narine received information in detail as given by Mr. Bourne and still claimed ignorance of the matter and now makes the call for an investigation?

I would like to add to this letter that the ancient ones at City Hall, whom have been there some for decades, have grown accustomed to doing things one way. It is that way that has prevented the city from reaching the potential it once had. I think Mayor Narine is doing a great job and is holding those in authority responsible, something the council has lacked for a long time.

It may very well be from disallowing the mayor from having a driver of his choice to now accusing him of deliberately trying to tarnish officials, but these very officials must be reminded that the mayor is the head of the organisation, and along with councillors, basically make up the board of directors.

He is the boss and must be given due respect, not to be bullied or undermined by longstanding officers stuck in their ways. Mayor Narine was very correct to inform the council and citizens about the money matter and calling for an investigation. Three weeks on and no one realised that a bag of money – citizens’ cash – had never made it to the bank. What system is in place to ensure such things don’t happen? What if the money was not found by the rank? The mayor owes no one an apology; rather an explanation regarding the poor handling of citizens’ money is required.

Regards

Peter Joseph