Hope for Great Diamond squatters

…as Gov’t, DDL commit to addressing housing issues

GOVERNMENT has partnered with the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) to address housing issues in Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to a press statement from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), the residents of the community, a majority of whom are squatters, have been complaining about the impact of DDL’s operations on their quality of life.

Residents had recently intensified their protests by engaging the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Some of the residents had their structures “regularised” some years ago although the area is zoned for industrial activity and not for residential purposes.

In effort to quell the situation, Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson, and Executive Chairman of DDL, Komal Samaroo, along with other officials, met with residents.

“This government wants to ensure that you live in conditions that are designed for you to enjoy proper housing and a good quality of life. President Granger has made it clear that no Guyanese should be living in ‘shanties, slums and squatter settlement’ conditions and we are committed to ensuring that such living conditions are brought to an end,” Minister Ferguson told the residents.

Arising out of Minister Ferguson’s visit, it was decided that the CH&PA will begin preliminary work during the coming week. The work, inclusive of a review of the cadastral plan of the area, is expected to be completed in time for a community meeting with the residents at the end of August. Teams from both CH&PA and DDL will participate in that meeting.

Minister Ferguson is the second minister to visit the residents in less than one week, following outreaches by both the residents and DDL to government in search of a lasting solution to the dilemma facing the community. Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, and a team from his ministry along with Samaroo, met with the residents on Thursday, July 11, 2019. DDL has pledged its commitment to working with government and the residents to find a permanent solution to their predicament and to ensure that they have access to improved living conditions.