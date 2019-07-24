Two Berbicians jailed for separate offences

A West Bank Berbice (WBB) man was jailed for 36 months for burglary, and another for four years for trafficking in narcotics at the end of their trials at the Blairmont Magistrates Court on Monday last.

Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh imposed the sentences, in the first instance, on 41-year-old Abdool Zainood, aka ‘Pataroll’, of Shieldstown, Blairmont, WBB, and on London Davis, aka ‘MamaG’, aged 27, of Murphy Dam, Rosignol, WBB.

Both men had pleaded their innocence to the charges, but were found guilty by the magistrate, based on evidence provided by witnesses during their trials.

With respect to Zainood, evidence led by Police Prosecutor, Corporal Racquel Mars disclosed that he had broken into the home of Serine Lily, of Plaintain Walk, also in WBB, between September 20 and 22, 2018, and stolen household items with a total value of $247,000.

During his trial, the Court heard that the stolen items had been found at his home.

With respect to the charge against London, witnesses led by the prosecutor disclosed that the Police on November 18 last had accosted him while he was standing at Murphy Dam with a multi-coloured haversack in his possession, and that when challenged, he tried to escape arrest but was pursued and held.

A search of the haversack reportedly unearthed 172.5 grams of cannabis.

Both men are said to have had previous brushes with the law.