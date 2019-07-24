Protecting Intellectual Property

Dear Editor,

While all eyes are mainly focused on elections and oil at this moment in our country’s history, I want to give a reminder that there are other important issues gathering dust on the table of promises as well. We live in a country that does not have a copyright law, which creates a bad situation for our creative minds, hands and voices. Two different parties have governed our country post-independence, and none of them have accomplished this.

Imagine a young, upcoming musician who invested his/her university years learning music. Imagine spending further time and resources to record a nice, ‘catchy’ song. Now imagine waking up one morning and hearing your song being played on the radio under someone else’s name or being used in company advertisements. Imagine not getting paid for your own work and what that can do to your psyche. That’s our reality here in Guyana today.

We should have passed comprehensive copyright legislation years ago. The US has strictly enforced laws protecting the intellectual rights of the owners/creators of published writing, art, music, sculptures etc. Their creative people are able to make a living off of their work, and even receive huge settlements in the event someone uses their creation without the relevant permission. Even our Caribbean sister nations have some form of copyright law in effect and enforced, and these countries have produced and continue to produce some of the biggest renowned musicians in the world. Meanwhile, many Guyanese artists/artistes are forced to keep a day job to pay the bills.

Our next government MUST prioritise the passing of copyright legislation, and do so after consulting with the creative community in Guyana to listen to their recommendations. This will allow our local cultural scene to flourish again, and encourage more persons to pursue careers in any creative discipline and enjoy the proper recognition and financial rewards for their efforts. This will also be a step in the right direction to open opportunities for investment in studios, art galleries, theatres and other similar assets that will provide the resources for creatives to get to work.

I call on all Guyanese creatives to lend their voices to urge politicians who want their votes to ensure they not only make promises and talk about doing it, but actually present a plan in their manifesto that shows exactly how and by when this will be accomplished. Let’s take care of our people better.

Sincerely,

Shazaam Ally

The Citizenship Initiative