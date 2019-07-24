Linden river-front development begins to take shape

–with construction of a boardwalk, other facilities

AS IS being done in other towns, it is the aim of the Regional Democratic Council of Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) to develop the Linden River-front. This river-front development project has commenced with the construction of a boardwalk on the Wismar shore.

Linden is the only town where a river runs directly through it, thereby dividing it into two. The two shores are Wismar and Mackenzie, with the former being part of the ever-popular Burnham Drive, which is a main thoroughfare on that side of the town.

The spacious yellow-and-blue boardwalk is located in the vicinity of the Wismar Municipal Market, the Wismar Police Station and the Linden Magistrates’ Court, and in close proximity to several private business entities as well.

The area in question was deliberately chosen as the ideal spot in which to locate the boardwalk, as it is felt that such an environment will lend handsomely to the project given its ability to generate what is loosely called “people traffic”.

Regional Chairman Renis Morian has said that the boardwalk is representative of the completion of the first of four phases of the township enhancement project, and was constructed at a cost of $10M. He is also of the belief that the boardwalk will aid in the “ease, breeze and relaxation of residents, as well as the enhancing of the aesthetics of the surrounding area.”

The facility, which is welcomed by Lindeners and truly enhances the area, can accommodate a reasonable amount of persons at the same time, and directly overlooks the beauty and tranquility of the Demerara River. It is also expected that sales for vendors at the market and surrounding businesses will increase, as persons will now visit the area for recreational purposes as well.

The entire development project is estimated to cost in the vicinity of $60M when done. The first phase also included cleaning up the river bed and generally reinforcing its structure.

Regional Executive Officer Orrin Gordon says that the project is in response to a call made by President David Granger to see all towns develop their river-front as was done in Bartica. He sees it as being very beneficial to Linden, since it is a unique town, in that it is the only one with a river passing through it and will adequately promote the beauty of Linden.

President Granger has made his beautification call during a presentation at Victory Valley: “I would like to see all of these waterfronts developed, so that young people could go strolling at night safely, with solar lights, good food, music… And I would like to see this western shore like a boulevard… Every town in Guyana must have a boulevard full of beautiful trees, so that young people can enjoy the environment.”

Linden will now have a chance to showcase its river and eco-tourism potential, which was recently pushed at the Linden River-front Development Forum, which was part of the Linden River-front Festival. Another recent development on the Linden river-front is the construction of a river deck at the Watooka Guest House, which now boasts an outdoor restaurant and bar.