Guyanese squash team raring to go in Pan Am games

GUYANA’S squash contingent to the Pan American Games 2019 in Peru, Lima will serve into action today with doubles competition.

The team of Taylor Fernandes and Ashley Khalil will play a Chilean unit that had knocked them out of the Pan American Championships last year.

According to Taylor, “I’m very excited. This is my first time (at Pan Am) and I’m going to be playing against professional players and all I want to do is go out and play my best.”

“I am a bit nervous but I keep telling myself that there is nothing to lose and the only thing I can do is go out there and play my best game,” she added.

Meanwhile, head coach of the team, Ramon Chan-A-Sue, told the media that in spite of the team having some issues, they are progressing well.

“Our athletes are obviously accustomed to the humid conditions but Mary Fung-a-Fat was up in England training so she’s accustomed to this kind of weather and she resides in the U.S. so the girls seem to have adjusted to the court.”

He added, “We are using a 17’ tin for singles which is a lot different from what we have in Guyana so that’s proving to be more of a challenge than the weather.”

“We competed in the Commonwealth Games and CAC games last year and actually our team that medalled in the CAC games are going to compete here and I think we have a good chance. We think we have a shot against them.

The games began yesterday with beach volleyball and will officially open tomorrow.

Guyana’s rugby team scrums into action on Saturday.