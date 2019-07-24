Bon Ice-cream Junior Summer Camp run by FIH coach Shiv Jagday

FOR the third year in succession, FIH hockey coach Shiv Jagday is visiting Guyana to run what has become the Bon Ice-cream junior hockey camp for Under-21 boys and girls from July 21 to 29.

Jagday has been conducting clinics and coaching teams for the past 40 years after learning his hockey in his native India before migrating to Canada as a teenager.

Shiv first visited Guyana in 1988 to conduct a Pan American Hockey Federation coaching course and fell in love with the country. Now that he is semi-retired, Guyana is one of his chosen destinations to visit and conduct clinics. Apart from his clinics in the USA and Canada, Shiv now spends his time in Melbourne, Australia and Punjab India.

Thirty boys and 30 girls, who make up the current national Under-21 squads, will be exposed to Shiv’s clinic which is being held twice per day at the Georgetown Cricket Club. The schedule includes both theory and practical sessions. In addition, local coaches who work with the junior programmes of each club have been invited to participate and observe.

President of GHB, Philip Fernandes, once a student of Jagday during his early visits, indicated that Shiv brings such a wealth of experience and sound technical knowledge that the young players of Guyana will benefit greatly from this exercise.

Fernandes went on to thank Ansa McAl, the distributor of Bon Ice-cream, for being supportive of hockey and all sports in general as the company is one of the local leaders in supporting activities for the youths of Guyana.

