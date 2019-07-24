BCB, Trophy Stall launch Under-13 Tournament for 2019

THE rainy season has gone on longer than expected and has affected the plans of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) to host as much as 30 tournaments in 2019.

The proactive and extremely hardworking Board is, however, forging ahead with its plans with the expectation that there would be an improvement in weather conditions. Recently, the Hilbert Foster-led BCB joined hands with popular Trophy Stall of Bourda Market to launch an Under-13 Tournament for the Ancient County.

BCB president Hilbert Foster at the launching stated that the Under-13 tournament is a very important one for Berbice cricket as it serves as a nursery to the county’s Under-15 level and he would encourage players to start playing at a young age.

Last year, the BCB hosted the Da Silva Motor Spares Under-13 tournament, which was won by the Rampersaud Ramnauth-led Port Mourant Cricket Club. The BCB is expecting at least 16 clubs to register to play in the tournament and they would be divided into four zones.

The date of birth cut-off point would be on/or after September 1, 2019.

A proud Foster stated the BCB/Trophy Stall Under-13 would be the 44th tournament to be hosted by the vibrant cricket board since his new administration took over in February, 2018.

The BCB has over the last 18 months organised tournaments at the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Female, Internal Zone, Intermediate, Double Wicket, Primary School, Secondary School, Second and First Division levels.

The BCB in 2019 would also be hosting an Under-23 tournament as it strives to uphold the high standard it has set itself.

Foster has spearheaded a massive marketing drive for the BCB which has netted over $18M in finance and kind. He expressed gratitude to the Managing Director of Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich, for his continued confidence in Berbice cricket.

The store is already a sponsor of an Under-19 tournament in the Upper Corentyne area and recently donated trophies for the top two awards at the 3nd Annual Brian Ramphal Awards Ceremony.

Foster assured Sunich that the tournament would be properly organised and the BCB would make sure that his business, especially its Port Mourant branch, is properly promoted. Sunich expressed his delight to be associated with the BCB, which he described as the best organised in Guyana.

The popular businessman said he readily agreed to sponsor the tournament via the Port Mourant branch, as he was pleased with the development taking place in Berbice cricket.

Meanwhile as part of its ongoing campaign to develop new talent in Berbice, BCB would be hosting its second annual Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh Cricket Academy in early August while the countywide coaching programme is ongoing.

The BCB is also on the verge on completing its first-ever Young Cricketer Information Booklet in conjunction with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS.

The booklet would be distributed free of cost to clubs across Berbice with each Berbice cricketer in the county getting a copy, as the BCB strives to make sure that every young cricketer fully understands his/her role as Sport Ambassador of the county.