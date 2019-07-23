RHTY&SC, BCB invest in cricket academies

ROSE Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) and Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) recently made several donations towards Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) and D’Edward Cricket Club academies.

The donation included a bicycle each for the Player-of-the-Academy, trophies, a large quantity of packed water, schoolbags and certificate frames.

BCB would also produce coaches for the academies in each area along with some other items such as educational materials, medals and Youth Information Booklets.

The academy in Upper Corentyne would be the first of its kind in the area at the Scottsburg Ground where 50 young cricketers between ages 8 and 18 years are expected to participate. The academy would be a follow-up to coaching sessions organised by BCB under Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh Coaching Programme.

The academy at D’Edward Club also caters to needs of 50 youths from the club and others from the West Berbice area.

Meanwhile, president of BCB, Hilbert Foster, has also committed to assisting clubs like Port Mourant, Whim, Rose Hall Canje, in organising coaching sessions for their young players.

BCB, over the last month, assisted the RHTY&SC and Albion Cricket Club with the hosting of their cricket academy.