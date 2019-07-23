Over 20,000 registered

…as GECOM continues house-to-house registration

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), in just two days after the commencement of house-to-house registration, was able to register over 20,000 persons countrywide as many agree that the legal process is necessary for credible elections.

On Monday, GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the successful response indicates an understanding of the seriousness of the process by citizens.

However, she noted that some persons in Regions Six, Three and some parts of Georgetown have been reluctant to participate in the exercise.

She is hopeful that, with time, these persons will come to see the importance of the exercise which not only equips them to vote in the coming elections but to conduct business with the provision of a new Identification (ID) card.

On Monday, the Guyana Chronicle continued its visitation to various households and found individuals eager to take part in the process which commenced on July 20, 2019.

First-time voter, 20-year-old Joel Evans, living in Campbellville, Georgetown expressed that while he was nervous, the service administered by the GECOM enumerators was good. He then encouraged other youths: “just don’t be nervous and register.”

Meanwhile, near the intersection of Chapel and Durban Streets, a family was proud to show their inked fingers stating that they had no intention to be left out of the registration process.

“I think it is important because if you ain’t register you can’t get to vote because, remember, the old List already expired so you need to get re-registered. I think it has been a good process; it was simple and the GECOM workers they lead you step by step and tell you what to do. This set [of workers] that I have here didn’t give me a hard time or anything, they were nice,” Ginette Payne told the newspaper.

All the way in Linden, the registration exercise continues to gain momentum in communities on both the Mackenzie and Wismar shores.

The newspaper caught up with two youths who had never voted but ensured they got registered in Central Amelia’s Ward. Kiano Bissoon, 17 years old, registered at his residence, after being approached by three GECOM enumerators he described as courteous.

“I never voted before and I am happy that I am getting the opportunity to register and I am encouraging other youths to do the same,” he said.

Similar sentiments were shared by Andel Morville of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden who stated: “Getting registered is a must. I didn’t expect them to come to my house so quickly [but] everything went smooth, I had all my documents and I finished the process. I will make sure I vote in the next elections.”

Lindeners registered

Meanwhile, Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell; Regional Chairman, Renis Morian and Municipal Councillor, Deron Adams were also among the first set to be registered.

They believe that the ease in which it is being done encourages all Lindeners to get registered, especially the youths who are first-time voters. “Me and my entire family will complete our registration and I am encouraging everyone in the Upper Demerara Region to get registered as well,” Morian said.

Teams of vibrant and enthusiastic registration officers took to the streets of Linden since Saturday, registering hundreds of residents, despite a little delay on account of the inclement weather. Ward told the newspaper that 10 Cluster Officers have been recruited which includes four on the Mackenzie shore and six on the Wismar shore. These are assisted by Assistant Registration Officers and field workers. “Everything is going well, we have had some challenges in dealing with the weather [but] the teams were able to maneuver their way around that,” Ward relayed. In addition to Linden, teams have also been dispatched to Kwakwani, Ituni and other outlying and riverine communities in Region Ten.

Meanwhile, youth leaders of established youth groups in Linden are encouraging youths to play their part in getting registered which is the ultimate requirement of being able to vote.

ROLE OF YOUTH IMPORTANT

A recent survey conducted by an international based youth group, Move on Guyana (MoG), shows that 56 per cent of Guyana’s population is below age 40, hence youths have a greater role to play in deciding the fate of Guyana’s future at the polls. Since the last house-to-house registration was held to enable a smooth flow for the 2015 elections, thousands of youths have now reached the credible age for voting and are therefore not on the Official Voters’ List (OLE).

Vernon Todd, Founder of the For the Children’s Sake Foundation in Linden — a 17-year-old Non-Government Organisation (NGO) is not only encouraging youths to exercise their democratic right to get registered and vote, but to also play a role in mobilising their peers to do so as well. “Between now and Election Day, young people can make calls, knock on doors and mobilise their peers on college campuses and in digital spaces. I feel tremendous hope and optimism that young voters will help move our nation forward,” he said.

Youths, he explained, should realise the level of powers they hold by being at the polls. Founder of the Linden Youth Network, Deron Adams described the next elections as the ‘mother of all elections’.

He encouraged: “Youth voters who want to ensure change need to show their support for the candidate whom they feel best represents their needs. No one is going to vote in the interest of young people, except young people and so I appeal to my fellow youths, let’s not be complacent.”

The GECOM PRO has placed on record that in order to be registered, persons must be at home when GECOM enumerators pass by from 8:00hrs to 17:00hrs on weekends and holidays and 15:00hrs to 19:00hrs on weekdays. GECOM has a total of 29 registration offices throughout the country and some 262 cluster offices which are being manned by Assistant Registration Officers (AROs). Over 1,200 teams have already been deployed countrywide while more teams are expected to join the process shortly.