John dethrones John to grab 6th Grenville Memorial Road Race in Berbice

THE Ancient County of Berbice on Sunday played host to the whirlwind battle of the Johns in the much anticipated sixth annual Grenville Felix Memorial Cycling Road Race, as the younger Briton John dethroned last year’s winner Jamual John in stupendous fashion.

In a field of Guyana’s top cyclists, Briton John had one of his best races so far in his short career. He stuck with the peloton for the majority of the race before making a solo breakaway to eventually cross the finish line without an opponent to seriously challenge his bid for victory.

The 60-mile road race began in East Canje before heading to Number 51 Village, Corentyne and back to the point of origin; Briton completed the route in 2 hours 40 minutes 37 seconds with last year’s winner and 2019 National Road Race champion Jamual John, finishing second as he outsprinted Michael Anthony (third) and Team Evolution cyclist Paul De Nobrega (fourth).

Meanwhile, the remaining top six spots were grabbed by Ajay Gopilall and Kemuel Moses in that order.

Anthony secured two ‘primes’ as did DeNobrega and Jamual John while Andrew Hicks and Andre ‘Padlock’ Greene copped one apiece.