I must make it count, says Bramble

THERE’S an old saying that a cricketer is not complete until he succeeds at the international level. So for Guyana wicketkeeper/batsman Anthony Bramble’s maiden international call-up is a life-time opportunity and he must make count.

The 28-year-old is the lone new face to the 14-member squad released by the selectors on Monday, to play the first two matches in the MyTeam11 Twenty20 International Series, co-sponsored by Skoda, at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on August 3 and 4 with the third scheduled for the Guyana National Stadium on August 6.

“It’s an opportunity; I must make it count – an opportunity which will now allow my career to further flourish. It was a great feeling when I got a call from (interim) chairman of selectors (Robert Haynes). The time has come now and I need to be ready,” he told Chronicle Sport.

Bramble has given firm proof of his batting and keeping ability in the West Indies Championship for reigning five-time champions Guyana Jaguars, who also reached the final of last year’s West Indies Super50 Cup.

He captained West Indies ‘B’ to the final of the Global T20 Tournament last year in Canada and was recently picked up in the CPL draft for the first time in three years and will play for his home-based Guyana Amazon Warriors.

“We have been following his performances in regional competitions over the years and it cannot be forgotten that he led the West Indies ‘B’ Team to the GT20 in Canada, and that team did well to reach the Final,” said Haynes on his selection.

“We figured that though Nicholas Pooran will be the first-choice wicketkeeper, we needed to have someone to deputise in case something unexpected happens and Bramble is the perfect choice.

“He is young and has a lot of ambition, and we saw his character come out in the way he batted whenever Guyana Jaguars were in problems in the West Indies Championship and Super50 Cup, so we know he is capable of getting the job done.”

In 12 T20 matches, the right-hander has a strike rate of 107.69 and has taken nine catches and effected one stumping.