G/town Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’

FOLLOWING two exciting nights of group stage action, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship continues tomorrow, with the final round-robin match-day at the Berlin tarmac (Drysdale and High Streets).

In the opening match, Alexander Village tackle Charlotte Street at 19:00hrs, while Broad Street battle John Street at 19:30hrs and Albouystown-A face Future Stars from 20:00hrs.

The fourth match will pit Sophia against Rising Stars at 20:30hrs while LA Ballers take on defending champions Gold is Money from 21:00hrs and Leopold Street face-off with Tiger Bay at 21:30hrs.

In the final two matches, North East take aim at Back Circle from 22:00hrs and Sparta Boss will match skills with Albouystown-B at 22:30hrs.

According to a release from tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions, “The ongoing group stage has been the most competitive in the history of the event as several teams have displayed their respective championship credentials ahead of the knockout rounds.

“We have seen fierce competition from the outset, with the traditional teams being severely tested by the newcomers and emerging units. This has certainly been a treat for the fans.”

It further read, “Also the return of the Berlin tarmac to the list of venues has been another highpoint of the event. The residents of the area and respective environs came out in their numbers and supported the decision, which is indicative of the community’s nature and groundings of the tournament.”

At the end of the group stage the top two finishers will progress to the knockout round. This will be staged on Friday at the National Cultural Centre tarmac.

Winner of the event will collect $500 000 and the championship trophy, with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers copping $300 000, $200 000 and $100 000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.

They will also automatically seal a place in the National Championship in August.

To date Beacons (Bartica Champions), Melanie-B (East Coast Demerara winners), Brothers United (West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winners), Trafalgar (Berbice champions) and High Rollers (Linden champions) have sealed automatic berths to the National Championship.

Thursday, Berlin tarmac – July 25

(1) Alexander Village vs Charlotte St – 19:00hrs

(2) Broad Street vs John Street – 19:30hrs

(3) Albouystown-A vs Future Stars – 20:00hrs

(4) Sophia vs Rising Stars – 20:30hrs

(5) LA Ballers vs Gold is Money – 21:00hrs

(6) Leopold Street vs Tiger Bay – 21:30hrs

(7) North East vs Back Circle – 22:00hrs

(8) Sparta Boss vs Albouystown-B – 22:30hrs